Facing the Junkyard Dog, the Aftermath

It was as I predicted. The Friday prior to Hero FC’s Best of theBest IV, I reasoned that Jamaal Emmers would have his plate full the following night. Sure, we had seen a couple of brutal body slams dealt out to opponents, courtesy of Jamaal, but this night would be different. It would different, for this night, in comparison to his meetings with past opponents, he would find himself pitted against a junk yard dog; that is, if experience were any factor. As others will soon find out, a newly crowned champion pitting his puny 7-1-0 record against a challenger’s substantial 17-14-0 record, is an awesome hurdle to overcome, and fraught with danger. They are coming, these scarred and embattled fighters, for the word is out amongst them: Hero FC pays its dues.

Yes, experience is a factor, and the junk yard dog of whom I speak, even Rey Trujillo, has arrived to demonstrate personally the how and why of the matter. My earlier post affirmed that those of Trujillo’s ilk, fighting their hearts out for mere beans over thirty one fights, are looking for a better way, and that is what Jeff Bonugli and Hero FC are offering, in a monthly stipend for training, as well as the winner’s purse. Rey Trujillo had come to claim his prize.

But first, there was the matter of schooling the kid. It was a harsh lesson, this process of education. Jamaal’s potential for brutal body slams were not to be discounted, for they worked most effectively against novitiates such as himself. Only this was no newcomer to the game, but instead a seasoned warrior who easily countered what to him were elementary techniques. He not only stymied each technique, but reversed it. To simply demonstrate, Emmers lifts Trujillo up, in preparation for the body slam, and is slammed instead.

That isn’t working, so let’s do stand up. That is dangerous territory, as Jamaal soon finds out, for thirteen of Rey Trujillo’s seventeen wins have come by way of knockout, and the other four by decision. But wait! Not one of those wins has come by submission. Not one!

If you’re Jamaal, you figure Trujillo is going to want to stay topside. After all, he must have heard that Jamaal is a good wrestler. Been wrestling since the ninth grade. But after a bruising first round, where he gets shellacked, barely escaping becoming KO number fourteen, he figures that the better way to go is grappling. Is there not comfort in knowing that in thirty one matches, Rey Trujillo has never submitted an opponent, not ever? Yes, grappling is the way to go.

And so it happened, that in the first half of the second round, for the first time in all his thirty one matches, under the watchful eye of center ref Jake Montalvo, Rey Trujillo claimed his first win by submission, as if trumpeting contempt through the most unexpected means. Thus came vindication of the earlier prediction that Jamaal Emmers was going up against a veritable junk yard dog in Rey Trujillo. And, as before mentioned, that junk yard dog was hungry indeed.