Facing the Junk Yard Dog

It got off to a slow start, but it has picked up speed in a big way, this dream of Jeff Bonugli’s which is Hero FC’s “Best of the Best”. With the backing of Charlie Clark, of Charlie Clark Nissan, this train is beginning to move down the tracks fast, and tomorrow night, January 17, 2015, we’re looking forward to an exciting Best of the Best IV. Dee Jay Fuentes will be defending his 135 pound title against a Jason Yarrington protégé, Ray Rodriguez. Ray comes into this fight with a 5-3 record. Except for the one where he submitted his opponent in the first round, in all of his fights he’s gone the distance. Prior to turning pro, Ray sported a 3-0 record as an amateur, winning twice by TKO in the first round, and once by submission, also in the first round. It isn’t like David Fuentes to underestimate anyone. He takes every opponent seriously. “He’s trained under Jason Yarrington. You have to respect that.” But, he added, “I’ve trained hard for this fight. You’ll see things from me you haven’t seen before.” We’re looking forward to that, Champ.

Brandon Farran will be defending the Championship Belt he took from Ryan Spann the last go around. When you didn’t think it could get any better, here comes Brandon Farron, waltzing into the ring. Take the word “waltzing” literally. He has swagger, lots of it, and when the ref gave the fighters the nod, he got down to business immediately, taking out Ryan Spann in 21 seconds of the first round. It was one of those great educational lessons, one an outstanding fighter like Ryan Spann is sure to profit from. He had just learned what life in the big leagues is about. Like any winner, he wants back in. Farron will be taking on Hayward Charles, who is equally matched with Farron, as records go. However, the difference in the fighting styles of these two fighters is great. Because ten of Charles’ wins have come by submission, he will want to take Farron to the mat. Farron respects that, knowing that his opponent is at home on the ground, whereby Farron is in the business of getting the fight over quickly. Eight of his twelve wins have come by knockout.

It is the business of a champion to take on all comers. Although the State stripped Jamaal Emmers of his Championship status because he came into the ring one pound overweight for Best of the Best III, Emmers is in the act of regaining his belt. Coming from an awesome win by brutal body slam of Michael Rodriguez in the first round, he is willing to take on any comer. If experience is any factor, he’ll have his plate full tomorrow night. But should he win, nothing is wanting for this young man! Consider what he’s up against; shall we say the junk yard dog?

Rey Trujillo is coming into this fight at 17-14-0 versus Jamaal Emmers at a 7-1-0 record. That’s a bit of disparity, is it not? The fact is that fighters around the state are beginning to sit up and take notice of what Jeff Bonugli is offering, with his $50,000 contract, and the $2,500 monthly training stipend as well as prize money. Fighters like Trujillo, who have been fighting their hearts out for beans in thirty one fights are looking for something better, and that is what Jeff is offering. Take a look at this fighter. Thirteen of Rey Trujillo’s seventeen wins he has won by knockout. The other four he won by decision. You know he’s going to want to stay on topside. Yeah, he does standup, and he’s been through the mill, having been KO’d six times. Four of those times come within a period of one and a half years. Some danger in that, going into a fight within months of the last knockout! However, in between, he’s scored knockouts as well. On his loss record are four losses by decision, with the last one coming to Adam Ward this past November, following two of his own wins by TKO in August and Oct 2014. He’s been submitted four times, by an arm triangle choke, twice by arm bar, and once by a rear naked choke. There you have his losses, six by KO, four by decision, and four by submission versus his seventeen wins, thirteen of which were by knockout. One has to understand the danger in not allowing any dust to gather between KOs. Is Jamaal Emmers capable of a KO? Yes, we’ve seen it, in brutal body slam fashion, and he is young and fresh. Jamaal Emmers is dangerous, and he’s not fazed, even against an experienced fighter with thirty one fights under his belt. He needs to be dangerous, as well as just a bit fazed. He’s going up against a veritable junk yard dog in Rey Trujillo, and that junk yard dog is hungry.

