” Expect this to be Fight of the Night..” Rainn Guerrero Interview

Oct 4th in Arlington,TX will be 1 for the books. Stacked card by a great Promotion doing great things. This match is definitely 1 I’m looking forward to.. Here we go!

sPidA: Pro debut coming up, what convinced you on leaving the amateur MMA circuit and going Pro?

Rainn: Well, I’m ready and actively seeking the challenge of a game opponent and honestly it was getting hard to even find an opponent especially at bantamweight. Ideally tho I would have liked to have one more ammy fight before going pro but when this opportunity came up I had to take it. I’m already 27 and I’m not getting any younger….plus to be totally honest, I’m done cutting weight for free lol. I’m ready tho. I am already a pro in the way I train and the lifestyle I live outside of the gym so the only difference now is the title.

sPidA: All your ammy fights were all finishes. What is it that drives you when inside the Cage?

Rainn: I’m just a competitor and a true fighter. The crowd, the lights, the energy in the arena… I live for it. Nothing drives me in there other than just being in the fight itself. It’s who I am. It’s what I do.

sPidA: Everyone trains in grappling, Kickboxing etc…is there anything else you add to your curriculum?

Rainn: Well I do a little bit of everything. Different forms of grappling and striking along with strength, conditioning, and cardio. For this camp however, I have been focusing a lot more on recovery more so then my previous camps.

sPidA: With a nickname “Bully” is that from being bullied yourself or did the name come out during training?

Rainn: Haha no I was bullied a little bit in school but the name just came from the boys at the gym when I first started training. I kept it and ran with it tho because I’m an advocate for the Bully breeds & I relate to them heavily cuz when you get in the cage with me it’s gonna be dog fight every time. So when you hear “The Bully”, just know we’re talking about the doggos not no school yard bully. I actually hate real life bullies tbh.

sPidA: Your boyfriend had a win recently in Mission,TX for the R & E Promotion.. Is being there for each other motivate you both as well?

Rainn: Mannn I was so hyped for that Trilogy fight, I’m so sad it was only 23 seconds long lol Having a veteran of the sport behind you is motivating in itself cuz just by nature you want to work harder just to make them proud but the fact that I know first-hand everything he’s had to overcome to be where he is today is stupid motivating to me. He’s been on the highest of highs but also the lowest of lows… but no matter what he stays humble and just keeps trucking on. He just never stops, never quits and I really look up to him for that. He gives me more confidence and motivation then he realizes… but the best part of having Chris around is that he understands the fight camp feels and doesn’t get mad when I’m hangry and lash out lmao. He’s the guy behind the scenes that holds it all together for me and I’m freakin blessed to have him in my corner.

sPidA: This will be your first time fighting under the XKO Banner..and they have been around for years. Are you excited about making your Pro debut there?

Rainn: Yes actually I’m super excited to fight for XKO. I love the quality of their productions, them live streaming the fights for free gets so much exposure, and I have heard nothing but great things about how they treat their fighters…but my favorite thing about them is their focus on Women’s MMA in general. I’m stoked to make my debut here.

sPidA: Your opponent, coming off a strong win for Bellator MMA and as tough as they come.. How does your style fair against hers? You looking to make a statement?

Rainn: Yeah Deborah is game & I’m freakin excited about it. She’s aggressive and has good striking and cardio. Our styles are actually very similar, and I’ve even heard some people say we look like sisters lol I expect this to be fight of the night…just an absolute banger. I’m coming to put my name, my team, and my City on the map with this one.

sPidA: You are a member of the OHANA Academy. For those that don’t know, it means Family. Is the commodity there

..what makes the facility a great place to train at?

Rainn: Oh, no doubt. These peeps are my family for real. I literally see them every single day, even more then I see my own mama sometimes… and the bond that’s made thru the blood, sweat, and tears we shed is truly irreplaceable. I freakin love my team to death. but besides that what makes OHANA the bees knees is the fact that there’s an overwhelming amount talent to learn from, with an extreme lack of ego. The place is freakin infested with world champs and established high level fighters and I whole heartedly believe in my coaches and training partners, which I don’t think a lot of fighters can say about their gyms. I’m stupid proud to represent OHANA!

sPidA: What sponsors do you have helping you for this upcoming match up?

Rainn: Well let’s see, I got my day 1’s: Colt 45 Sports Club, JD & Associates Bookkeeping, and Purepain Fight Wear along with my new fam-bam: Mind & Soul Music, Femme Fatale Sports, Sabinal Group, The Law Offices of Chavira Brown, House of Sin Entertainment, and Sealrite Asphalt Paving helping me with the camp expenses and I also got Canni-bus & New Source keeping me A1 with top of the line CBD products for recovery. I got my boy Leon Maccormack at GnarCorp for my media coverage throughout camp and my girl Erica Balbuena with the amazing meal preps. Also wanna give a shout out to my good friend Christine Thongdy for sending me some brand new Sandee gloves all the way from Las Vegas for this camp. I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received from my team. I couldn’t do this without them.

sPidA: Random question: If you could have any superhuman strength/ability…what would it be…and why?

Rainn: Ummm I’d say I’d want to be able to heal super fast like Wolverine cuz have you ever got your cornea scratched?! Lmao let me tell you…. it’s for the birds. I’d definitely like to rid myself of those mortal probs.

sPidA: Thank you for your time and best of technique come fight night….anyone you’d like to thank helping you for this fight?

Rainn: Yawpp, big shout out to my coaches John O’rourke, Jason Yerrington, Washington Luiz, Chris Kuntschik, Ray Rodriguez, Jacob Landin, Justin Governale, Devin Cowan, Alex Hernandez, Danilson Pimenta, Uncle Chuck (Charles Adkison), Matt Juarez, Marcell Mickens, Pat Ferguson, and Josh Rosen as well as my fellow lady killers Julia Ottolino, Aida Kiani, and Cindy Garcia. Love yall so hard!!